AM BUZZ: Nicki’s Blast From The Past; Mathew Knowles Explains Garage Sale & More

Before Nicki Minaj became the fierce rapping force she is today, she was a typical teenage theater girl who enjoyed acting in the school play. But if you’re a die-hard Barb, you already know Nicki studied the arts at LaGuardia High School before she locked sight on the rap game.

Fans were given a peek into the “Pinkprint” rapper’s high school years with a random throwback clip that began making its way around social media yesterday. A fresh-faced Nicki can be seen practicing her acting skills during an intense scene with a fellow student. At one point, her teacher steps in for safety.

Get into Nicki’s acting skills below:

