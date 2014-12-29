CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

She Speaks: Mel B FINALLY Addresses Husband Abuse Rumors

Mel B is finally speaking out on rumors she’s in an abusive marriage with producer Stephen Belafonte. Last week The X-Factor U.K. judge was taken to a London hospital after having an accidental overdose of alcohol combined with tranquilizers, fans started to question what the true story is behind her medical emergency. Mel B skipped out on the first live broadcasting of The X-Factor U.K. but resurfaced the following day with scratches on her arms and a bruise on her cheek. Fans of the singer swiftly blamed Belafonte for the hospitalization and injuries, charges he’s strongly denied on Twitter. Now, the America’s Got Talent judge is firing back at the allegations herself on Instagram.

MUST READ: Family Time: Mel B Back With Hubby For The Holidays

Mel B posted a picture of herself along with Belafonte with the caption:

This is for my fans havin problems with my Twitter will be back soon! I’m very good was very polly but much better now and for the record my hubby never would lay a hand on me sorry took so long but any response fuels rumors #lovemyfamily #lovemyfans

 

This comes after Mel B’s eldest daughter Phoenix Chi came out in defense of the accusations against her stepfather on Instagram, after Belafonte posted a picture of the two heading out for last minute Christmas shopping. Phoenix remarked:

Can everyone just chill he didn’t hit my mom don’t know how that stupid rumor came up.

Belafonte’s abuse allegation started to gain momentum after Mel B’s own mother Andrea Brown fired off tweets accusing Belafonte of abuse and hinting her daughter may be heading to divorce court. Brown remarked:

Little good news 4 me lost half a stone in 1 week+ will never suffer a vile abusive 3am call from stephan Belafonti again!!  On average It takes 30 beatings 4 a woman to leave abusive man how sad more should b done 4 these victims!!

RELATED STORIES:

Dropping Dimes: Mel B’s Mom Calls Out Son-In-Law For Abuse!

SUNDAY PAPER: Gabrielle Union’s Camp Responds To Pregnancy Rumors; Mel B Hospitalized For Overdose & More

PM BUZZ: Chris Rock Calls White People Crazy; North West Is Adorable In Fur; Mel B Admits To Being A Lesbian & More

She Speaks: Mel B FINALLY Addresses Husband Abuse Rumors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Mel B , stephen belafonte

Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close