From THEURBANDAILY.com:

Lil Wayne vented his frustrations about his current situation with Cash Money. He took to his Twitter account to say that he won’t be releasing his awaited album, “The Carter V.”

He states that Baby and the rest of the label “refuse to release” the album, and he no longer wants to be be apart of the Cash Money family. He apologized to his fans, saying “I don’t blame ya if ya fed up for waiting 4 me with this album.”

