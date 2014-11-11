The Truth: Tiny Confesses Eye Color Change Was More Than Cosmetic Thing But A Health Issue

Follow @Elev8Official
Last week, the internet was lit up with criticism of Tiny for changing her eye color. Tiny, the VH1 reality-star and wife of rapper T.I., just had a cosmetic procedure so groundbreaking it isn’t even legal in the U.S. She’s gone from brown-eyed to gray — for good.
She took to her Instagram account and shared the following:
I permanently changed my eye color with Brightocular and lovin it‼️ Huge thanks to the incredible doctor(s) for the amazing experience and for making my dream come true 😃! I hated wearing contacts just for the color and it made my vision blurry! Blessed to say my vision is #perfect after my #ice-gray implants! Special thanks to the #Brightocular staff for ALL that you’ve done to make this process happen, you’re amaZing & thank you to the hospital’s staff for your exceptional customer service as well,😘‼️I would also like to raise awareness about those under privileged living with serious eye conditions called ocular albinism, aniridia, and iris coloboma. Brightocular can help you. For more info everyone GO ✅ visit the brightocular.com website; to get the #BEST #DEAL when booking your 👇appointment, mention Promo Code #KM404 and tell them I sent you!!! ✔️ SD Note: Ofcourse any procedure has potential risks but no one has gone blind with brightocular and the success rate has been close to 100%. The media is referring to a story from 2009 and data of side effects from a different shaped and even different colored implant that is currently used in Panama since 2002. Brightocular was launched and patent approved in 2010. We do not recommend using this implant from the doctor in Panama. Brightocular is the only artificial iris implant with the United States patent grooves and channels design to accomplish a successful surgery. For more info on the differences, risks, and benefits of all artificial iris implants used around the world, contact brightocular. 😎
It costs around $10,000 — and that’s before the cost of your plane ticket to Tunisia, one of the few places you can legally have it done. Tiny told people the suffering that comes with not being able to wear any makeup for three weeks post-procedure. “It’s killing me! I want to get some lash extensions on and enhance my new eye color so badly!”
And as for those “haters” she’s addressing?
“You have to do what makes you happy. As long as you’re being healthy and safe, just do what makes you feel good,” she says. “People are saying I must have low self-esteem, but if you really know me, I have no problems in the self esteem department!”
And what does her husband T.I. think of all his? “He always thinks I’m crazy. But when I told him I researched it he didn’t have a problem with it. He loved my eyes before and he loves them now too. He just loves me.”
What do you think?
