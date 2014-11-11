The Truth: Tiny Confesses Eye Color Change Was More Than Cosmetic Thing But A Health Issue

Last week, the internet was lit up with criticism of Tiny for changing her eye color. Tiny, the VH1 reality-star and wife of rapper T.I., just had a cosmetic procedure so groundbreaking it isn’t even legal in the U.S. She’s gone from brown-eyed to gray — for good.

She took to her Instagram account and shared the following:

It costs around $10,000 — and that’s before the cost of your plane ticket to Tunisia, one of the few places you can legally have it done. Tiny told people the suffering that comes with not being able to wear any makeup for three weeks post-procedure. “It’s killing me! I want to get some lash extensions on and enhance my new eye color so badly!”

And as for those “haters” she’s addressing?

“You have to do what makes you happy. As long as you’re being healthy and safe, just do what makes you feel good,” she says. “People are saying I must have low self-esteem, but if you really know me, I have no problems in the self esteem department!”

And what does her husband T.I. think of all his? “He always thinks I’m crazy. But when I told him I researched it he didn’t have a problem with it. He loved my eyes before and he loves them now too. He just loves me.”

What do you think?

