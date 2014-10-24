CLOSE
Senator Jason Carter Explains How Lack Of Voting Can Affect Your Neighborhood [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jason Carter

Chris McKay Getty Images News

Midterm elections have already begun in some places, and Senator Jason Carter is one of the people on the ballot running for Governor in Georgia. He joins “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to discuss the importance of voting, and how failure to do so can hurt you and your local community.

Listen to the audio player to hear some of the things Carter is fighting for, and why voters should be process in exclusive interview! 

