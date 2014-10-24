Midterm elections have already begun in some places, and Senator Jason Carter is one of the people on the ballot running for Governor in Georgia. He joins “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to discuss the importance of voting, and how failure to do so can hurt you and your local community.

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Tea Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP GOSSIP to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Listen to the audio player to hear some of the things Carter is fighting for, and why voters should be process in exclusive interview!

Get more celebrity interviews here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: How You Can Help Make History In The Midterm Elections [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Keli Goff Talks Midterm Elections: “The Democrats Failed Us”

RELATED: 3 Things You Need To Know About The Mid-Term Elections [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Senator Jason Carter Explains How Lack Of Voting Can Affect Your Neighborhood [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: