CLOSE
Exclusives
Home

Why Apple Pay Is So Great [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Apple's I Phone : Launch at Apple Opera Store In Paris

What the heck is Apple Pay?! According to Beyonce from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” it might be the best new way to make purchases. Listen to the audio player to hear how it works, and why it’s actually better than using your credit card!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6-10 a.m. EST each Tuesday for more tech news!

RELATED: How To Get Your iPhone 6 Bendgate & Hairgate Issues Resolved! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 5 Reasons You Need To Get The iPhone 6 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: iPhone App Finds Wife With Another Man

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why Apple Pay Is So Great [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Apple , Apple Pay , iphone , Techie Tuesdays , technology

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Swae Lee’s Boo Tried To Come For Ming…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
7 items
Ready to Rum-ble: We Dare You to Try…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 4 days ago
07.20.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 5 days ago
07.18.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close