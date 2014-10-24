What the heck is Apple Pay?! According to Beyonce from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” it might be the best new way to make purchases. Listen to the audio player to hear how it works, and why it’s actually better than using your credit card!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6-10 a.m. EST each Tuesday for more tech news!

RELATED: How To Get Your iPhone 6 Bendgate & Hairgate Issues Resolved! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 5 Reasons You Need To Get The iPhone 6 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: iPhone App Finds Wife With Another Man

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why Apple Pay Is So Great [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: