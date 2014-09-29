Lee Daniels Taps Naomi Campbell For Upcoming Hip-Hop Drama On Fox

Lee Daniels is lining up an all-star cast for his next project, and Naomi Campbell is his latest recruit.

First things first: Lee, who is famous for his Oscar-worthy films like The Butler, has decided to move on to TV for the moment. He’s working with Fox on a new hip-hop-centric drama titled “Empire” starring Tarai P. Henson and Terrence Howard.

They’ll be playing the now-divorced Cookie and Lucious Lyons, respectively. Yes, Terrence will be playing a character named Lucious, but he is the head of a huge record label that is central to the story on “Empire.”

So, where does Naomi come in? The supermodel has just signed on for a recurring role on his hip-hop drama, “Empire,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. When the show debuts early next year, she’ll be playing a woman named Camilla, who is sleeping with a much younger man. That much younger man happens to be a guy named Hakeem, who may one day stand to inherit Lucious’ label.

“Naomi is a beautiful actress. Underrated in my mind,” Lee told THR. “She will be wonderful as Camilla. I am truly thrilled to have one of my close friends join us.”

She won’t be on the show every week, but she does have a major recurring role, and she couldn’t be more thrilled about it. “It’s an honor to follow in the footsteps of actresses like Halle Berry, Oprah, Gabourey Sidibe and Mo’Nique, and work with Lee Daniels,” she gushed. “I’m looking forward to joining Lee and this amazing cast on set.”

Gabourey, who is starring on “American Horror Story: Freak Show,” will have a recurring role on “Empire.” As if we didn’t have enough reason to watch already Jurnee Smollett and Malik Yoba will round out the cast!

