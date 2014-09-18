CLOSE
This Is Why Chris Brown Won’t Claim Karrueche Tran As His Girlfriend [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

According to Gary With Da Tea, Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran have moved in together. But get this, he still won’t claim her as his girl. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why!

originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

