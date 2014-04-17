Who Did Gabourey Sidibe Hold Against Their Will? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

In this edition of News You Can’t Use, Special K reports actress Gabby Sidibe held 5 KFC employees against their will at her home. Listen to the hilarious audio to hear what she made them do!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Click here for more New You Can’t Use and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“ weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Gabourey Sidibe’s 2014 Big Ass Face Award Acceptance Speech [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: If Rick Ross & Gabourey Sidibe Made A Sex Tape [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Gabourey Sidibe Could Have A Restraining Order Put On Her [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Is Gary With Da Tea The Most Fashionable Man In Radio? [PHOTOS] 46 photos Launch gallery Is Gary With Da Tea The Most Fashionable Man In Radio? [PHOTOS] 1. gary-with-da-tea-2014-rickey-smiley 1 of 46 2. Gary With Da Tea 2 of 46 3. Gary With Da Tea 3 of 46 4. Gary With Da Tea Chats About The NAACP Image Awards 4 of 46 5. Gary With Da Tea Rocks A Polo Shirt 5 of 46 6. Gary With Da Tea Smiles For The Camera! 6 of 46 7. Gary With Da Tea, Ebony Steele, Headkrack, Rickey Smiley and Rock-T Source: 7 of 46 8. Gary With Da Tea and the Rickey Smiley Team Celebrate Christmas Source: 8 of 46 9. Gary With Da Tea Source: 9 of 46 10. Gary With Da Tea and Ebony Steele Source: 10 of 46 11. Gary With Da Tea and Rickey Smiley Source: 11 of 46 12. Gary With Da Tea Source: 12 of 46 13. Gary With Da Tea Source: 13 of 46 14. Gary With Da Tea and KeKe Wyatt 14 of 46 15. 2 Chainz with Gary With Da Tea Source: 15 of 46 16. Ebony Steele, Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Kevin Hart, Special K, HeadKrack Source: 16 of 46 17. Gary With Da Tea's Feet Source: 17 of 46 18. Porsha Stewart & Gary With Da Tea Source: 18 of 46 19. Gary With Da Tea Rocks A Beard Source: 19 of 46 20. Gary With Da Tea At "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" Season 2 Premiere Source: 20 of 46 21. Gary With Da Tea's "Dish Nation" Head Shot Source: 21 of 46 22. Rickey Smiley, Gary With Da Tea, Rock-T, Ebony Steele & HeadKrack Source: 22 of 46 23. A Gary With Da Tea Classic Source: 23 of 46 24. Gary With Da Tea, HeadKrack & Rock-T Source: 24 of 46 25. Gary With Da Tea On Halloween Source: 25 of 46 26. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & Ebony Steele Source: 26 of 46 27. Rasheeda & Gary With Da Tea Source: 27 of 46 28. Earnest Pugh & Gary With Da Tea Source: 28 of 46 29. Toya Wright, Reginae Carter, Memphitz & Gary With Da Tea Source: 29 of 46 30. Ray J & Gary With Da Tea Source: 30 of 46 31. Kirk Frost, Rasheeda & Gary With Da Tea Source: 31 of 46 32. Rock-T, Juicy & Gary With Da Tea Source: 32 of 46 33. Noree Victoria & Gary With Da Tea Source: 33 of 46 34. Ca$h Out & Gary With Da Tea Source: 34 of 46 35. Special K & Gary With Da Tea Source: 35 of 46 36. Gary With Da Tea & Rickey Smiley Source: 36 of 46 37. Gary With Da Tea at "The Rickey Smiley Show" Premiere in Atlanta Source: 37 of 46 38. Sweet Brown & Gary With Da Tea Source: 38 of 46 39. Gary With Da Tea At Attention! Source: 39 of 46 40. Gary With Da Tea Behind The Scenes Source: 40 of 46 41. Gary With Da Tea & Mona Scott-Young Source: 41 of 46 42. Gary With Da Tea, Mz. Shyneka, Kirk Frost & Rasheeda Source: 42 of 46 43. Gary With Da Tea & Shawty Lo Source: 43 of 46 44. Gary With Da Tea, Traci Steele & DJ Babey Drew Source: 44 of 46 45. Gary With Da Tea's Feet Source: 45 of 46 46. Atlanta Exes With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Is Gary With Da Tea The Most Fashionable Man In Radio? [PHOTOS] Is Gary With Da Tea The Most Fashionable Man In Radio? [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Who Did Gabourey Sidibe Hold Against Their Will? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com