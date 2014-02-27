CLOSE
Who Belongs On Hip-Hop’s Mt. Rushmore? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Grandmaster Flash's Laptop Stolen After Gig At Jay-Z's 40/40 Club (thumbnail)

There are so many hip-hop artists that paved the way for today’s artist. LL Cool J recently appeared on “The Arsenio Hall Show” and talked about which hip-hop legends influenced him back in the 80s. Listen to HeadKrack‘s Hip-Hop Spot in the audio player to find out who he thinks belongs on hip-hop’s Mount Rushmore! 

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

Who Belongs On Hip-Hop’s Mt. Rushmore? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

