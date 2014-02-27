There are so many hip-hop artists that paved the way for today’s artist. LL Cool J recently appeared on “The Arsenio Hall Show” and talked about which hip-hop legends influenced him back in the 80s. Listen to HeadKrack‘s Hip-Hop Spot in the audio player to find out who he thinks belongs on hip-hop’s Mount Rushmore!
Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!
RELATED: Hip-Hop And R&B Album Release Dates
RELATED: Why Hip-Hop Needs Frank Ocean [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Hip-Hop’s Connection To The 2014 Sochi Olympics [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
BET Hip Hop Awards 2013: See Who Wore What [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
BET Hip Hop Awards 2013: See Who Wore What [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. Headkrack, Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez
Source:
1 of 14
2. Headkrack with BET President Stephen Hill
Source:
2 of 14
3. Headkrack with Meek Mill
Source:
3 of 14
4. Headrack with Ace Hood
Source:
4 of 14
5. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Source:
5 of 14
6. Headkrack & Mike Will Made It
Source:
6 of 14
7. Headkrack & DJ Kid Capri
Source:
7 of 14
8. Headkrack & Stalley
Source:
8 of 14
9. Headkrack & Big Tigger
Source:
9 of 14
10. Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J
Source:
10 of 14
11. Luenell
Source:
11 of 14
12. Headkrack with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Source:
12 of 14
13. Headkrack & Big Tigger
Source:
13 of 14
14. Meek Mill
Source:
14 of 14
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
Who Belongs On Hip-Hop’s Mt. Rushmore? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com