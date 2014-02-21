CLOSE
Did Kim Kardashian Commit Career Suicide? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Gary With Da Tea says Kim Kardashian may have committed career suicide after an attempt to stick up for her man Kanye West. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out what she did that might tarnish her “career.”

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

