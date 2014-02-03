CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: Why The Church Should Protest The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Bernice Jenkins watched the Super Bowl last night and is making some interesting observations in today’s  Church Announcements. Listen to the audio player to hear why based off her observations, the church should protest the Super Bowl!

Get the latest announcements from Bernice here and don’t forget to listen LIVE weekdays from 6-10am EST to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

Church Announcements: Why The Church Should Protest The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

