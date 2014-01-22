CLOSE
Arrest Warrant Issued For Suge Knight….Again

TMZ is reporting that Suge Knight once again has an arrest warrant out for him but it’s not for anything horrific. He’s wanted for not showing up to court.

As we previously reported, Suge got pulled over in September for driving without license plates. Allegedly after they pulled him over the police realized he had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in another case.

Suge was arrested and taken to jail. They released him and he was supposed to appear in court today as a result.

Since Suge didn’t show up the judge ordered the deputies to get him into court and set bail at $26,000.00.

Yikes!

