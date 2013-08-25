Time is ticking and the divas were running out of time to get their monologues together. Since Kelly and Dawn had dropped out of the production altogether, the remaining contenders needed to figure out how the show would go on without them. Find out if the ladies could pull it off on the “R&B Divas: LA” recap below.

Missed the drama last night? Watch the full episode below!

Claudette’s Painful Confession

Claudette Ortiz has been noticeably absent the past few episodes and now we finally know why. Her daughter suffered a severe accident which left her with major burns to her face. Claudette explained the whole incident to her manager, Ashley, as the worst moment of her life as she had to sit there and watch her daughter scream and cry while the doctors scrapped burned skin from her baby girl’s body! Claudette’s first priority were her children and for that reason, she stayed by her daughter’s side until she was better. Now that her daughter was doing a bit better, Claudette was ready to return to work but were the girls ready for her?

When Claudette returned to rehearsal, Mo and Chante brought her up to speed on everything that she missed including Dawn and Kelly’s absence. Claudette was definitely shocked to find out that all of this drama had occurred in her absence but she vowed that she would not quit due to Kelly and Dawn’s absence.

MUST READ: “R&B Divas: LA” Cast Officially Announced: Meet The Ladies

Lil’ Mo & Kelly Price Turn Up The Diva! ‘R&B Divas’ [RECAP] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: