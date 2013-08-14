Kanye West Wants North West To Cover American Vogue

Kanye West has the highest of standards for his newborn daughter North West! Her first public photo is in high demand and the rapper wants her big reveal to be on the pages of a high-fashion magazine.

RadarOnline.com reports that the proud papa “is trying to convince his good friend Anna Wintour to put his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, and their two-month-old daughter on the cover” of Vogue.

However, there’s one little problem: Wintour, Vouge’s editor-in-chief, doesnt care for West’s reality star girlfriend.

”It’s no secret that Kanye is a huge fan of fashion, Vogue and especially Anna Wintour,” an insider tells RadarOnline.com. “But it’s also pretty well-known that Anna is no fan of Kim or any reality star appearing in the pages of the magazine. Kanye is determined to make sure baby North isn’t photographed by paparazzi then splashed across the world. He knows what he wants — a professional photographer and the cover of Vogue – nothing else. But clearly, trying to persuade Anna is going to be an uphill battle.”

Although the gossip site reports that Anna Wintour is “less than enthusiastic” about the idea, the source adds that Kanye “is convinced that he’s going to make this happen.”

What do you think of baby Nort West making her world debut on the cover of Vogue? A good idea or too much?

