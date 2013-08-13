The ladies of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” are currently filming their sixth season, and word on the street is a NFL wife has replaced former cast member Kim Zolciak.

According to Reality Tea, Mynique Smith, who is happily married to former Atlanta Falcons player Chuck Smith, has been photographed with NeNe Leakes and the other housewives.

Sources say NeNe introduced Mynique, her friend of over 12 years, to the group.

During a recent interview, Chuck Smith said his wife hasn’t “officially” joined the cast but he will support her if she decides to sing not he dotted line.

“She is just hanging out with friends, as a guest of NeNe but anything is possible,” he said. “I support my wife in all endeavors she is involved in. I believe in her.”

Chuck added that he’s known NeNe for “24 years growing up in Athens.”

Meet The Newest Cast Member On The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com