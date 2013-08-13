CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Meet The Newest Cast Member On The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

3 reads
Leave a comment

rhoa season 5

The ladies of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” are currently filming their sixth season, and word on the street is a NFL wife has replaced former cast member Kim Zolciak.

According to Reality Tea, Mynique Smith, who is happily married to former Atlanta Falcons player Chuck Smith, has been photographed with NeNe Leakes and the other housewives.

MUST READ: Second Time’s A Charm! NeNe & Gregg Leakes Remarry

MUST READ: 1997 Footage Of NeNe Leakes First Wedding With Gregg Surfaces

Sources say NeNe introduced Mynique, her friend of over 12 years, to the group.

During a recent interview, Chuck Smith said his wife hasn’t “officially” joined the cast but he will support her if she decides to sing not he dotted line.

“She is just hanging out with friends, as a guest of NeNe but anything is possible,” he said. “I support my wife in all endeavors she is involved in. I believe in her.”

Chuck added that he’s known NeNe for “24 years growing up in Athens.”

RELATED STORIES

‘RHOA’ Cynthia Bailey Gets Her Own Doll + 5 Celebs With Their Own Dolls

Nene Leakes Responds To Her Wedding Planner’s $2.5M Lawsuit: ‘I Don’t Owe Her A F***ing Dime’

Check Out This Gallery

Photos: Wendy Williams grades ‘RHOA’ cast

2 photos Launch gallery

Photos: Wendy Williams grades ‘RHOA’ cast

Continue reading Photos: Wendy Williams grades ‘RHOA’ cast

Photos: Wendy Williams grades ‘RHOA’ cast

Wendy Williams thinks Phaedra Parks should quit while she’s ahead when it comes to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Undoubtedly, it’s been an eventful cycle for “RHOA.” With season 5 officially over, “The Wendy Williams Show” host shared her thoughts on how each of the wives came across this go-round. See who she ranked at the head of the class and who needs to do some serious work to improve their grade with viewers! –Sonya Eskridge

Meet The Newest Cast Member On The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Nene Leakes , Real Housewives Of Atlanta , RHOA

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
T.I. Comes For Floyd Mayweather’s Head On “F*ck…
 6 hours ago
02.14.19
Happy Valentine’s Day! 13 Young And Hopelessly In…
 10 hours ago
02.14.19
Prosecutors May Indict R. Kelly On New Sex…
 10 hours ago
02.14.19
Black Legacy: Viral Dance Culture Would Be Nothing…
 12 hours ago
02.14.19
Rapper YNW Milly Charged In Double Murder Case…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Just In Time For V-Day: Lil Baby Drops…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Aux Cord: All The Music From Episodes 1…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
EXCLUSIVE: Sauce Walka Reveals If He’d Sign To…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Mike WiLL Made-It
Mike WiLL Continues to “Kill ‘Em With Success”…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Jessica Rothe Wants To Live In The Da…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
21 Savage Released On Bond Pending ICE Deportation…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Glacial Guwop: 10 Times Gucci Mane’s Dancing Diamonds…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Drug Lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Found Guilty…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
Lion King Actress Syndee Winter Says Nala Been…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Cyn Santana Ruins Juju’s Girls Trip…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close