Stevie Wonder Gets Company: Artists Refuse To Perform In Florida

According to April Ryan,  sources close to Stevie Wonder have confirmed a list of artists joining him in boycotting Florida because of the Stand Your Ground Law.  Some of the artists have even cancelled concerts in Florida after recent events. Stevie Wonder said he wouldn’t play in Florida until they change The Stand your Ground Law period.

Check out the list of celebrities who have joined him:

  • Mary Mary
  • Eddie Levert
  • Rod Stewart
  • Madonna
  • Usher
  • Pattie Labelle
  • Kanye West
  • Mary J
  • Trey Songz
  • Jay Z
  • Rolling Stones
  • Justin Timberlake
  • R. Kelly
  • Rihanna
  • Alicia Keys
  • Joe
  • Will I AM
  • Keyshia Cole
  • Young Jeezy
  • Erykah Badu
  • Wale
  • Frankie Beverly
  • Parliament

Wow! This is what real movements look like! We are sure this is just the beginning!

 

Stevie Wonder Gets Company: Artists Refuse To Perform In Florida was originally published on theurbandaily.com

