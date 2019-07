The baby is here!

Kate and Prince William welcomed their royal bundle of joy minutes ago…and it’s a boy! He came into the world at 4:24 PM GMT weighing in at a healthy 8 pounds 6 ounces.

The newest member of the royal family will become third in line to the British throne.

No baby name mentioned yet.

Read the rest of the exciting info on TMZ.com!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: