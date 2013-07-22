Is Paula Patton Poppin’ Mollies? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Gary With Da Tea wants to know if Paula Patton is on drugs. Paula looked high at the BET Awards and people are wondering if she is poppin’ mollies. Listen to Gary’s Tea to find out if Paula is following in Whitney Houston‘s footsteps!

