Finally something we may be able to sink our collective movie watching teeth in to! “White House Down” is the new Roland Emmerich movie that stars Jamie Foxx as the President of The United States and Channing Tatum as a guy who has just been denied a job as a Secret Service agent, but who ends up having to protect The POTUS, after the White House comes under attack!

Check it out!

We’d like to see a trailer with a little more dialogue in it, but this is off to a pretty good start!

This movie looks like it’s going to be one of those that have people screaming stuff like, “No don’t go in there, they’re gonna blow it up!” from the back rows! Well, it looks like it would have us screaming it anyway!

White House Down arrives in theaters on June 28th!

[Editor’s Note] Calls to Morgan Freeman were not returned. We thought there was a specific clause that said only he was allowed to play the black president! Story still developing!

Jamie Foxx And Channing Tatum’s New Summer Action Flick was originally published on theurbandaily.com