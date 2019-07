Veda Loca in the Morning

Bow Wow just can’t catch a break.

The rapper, movie actor and 106 & Park host has ran into the wrong porn star.

Video footage of Celine Tran aka Katsumi dancing was re-used for Bow Wow’s “Drank in My Cup” video without her permission.

She sued him in the middle of 2012 and has recently won her case, forcing Bow Wow to pay a total of $79,346.07!

Gotta be careful making these videos Bow!

