Top Moments In Black History: Eric Holder Becomes 1st Black Attorney General

This Black History Month, NewsOne takes a look back at the top African-American moments from 2000 to 2012. Some will make you happy while others will undoubtedly make you angry and/or sad. Either way, here’s to the last 12 years of our living history. Enjoy!

Moment: Eric Holder Becomes First African-American Attorney General

With the arrival of President Barack Obama in the White House in 2009, many were newly appointed to fill the top positions for the incoming President’s Cabinet. The Administration immediately made waves with the nomination of New York-native Eric Holder, a former judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. After being approved by a large margin by the Senate Judicary Committee, Holder officially took office on Feb. 2, 2009.

