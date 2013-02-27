Lisa Traylor-Wolff: Indiana Judge Accused Of Having Sex With Prison Inmate In Visitation Room

Judge Lisa Traylor-Wolff (pictured), 52, is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 26-year-old prison inmate while in a visitation room at the Miami Correctional Facility, reports the International Business Times.

According to documents presented by the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications, Traylor-Wolff, who works part-time as a public defender, was having a “physically intimate relationship with a 26-year-old client” serving time on felony charges.

“The [inmate] was eventually convicted and sentenced to the Department of Correction,” the Supreme Court wrote in the statement. “Traylor-Wolff continued representing the client on appeal… The commission also alleges inappropriate conduct occurred when Traylor-Wolff and the client were in an attorney-client visitation room at the Miami Correctional Facility.”

The commission also alleges that Traylor-Wolff, who is currently employed by Leeman Law Office, continued the sexual relationship throughout her client’s appeal process.

The Indianapolis Star has more:

“Only the five members of the Supreme Court can determine what, if any, allegations are true,” the statement says.Traylor-Wolff did not ask to be re-certified as a senior judge in 2013, according to the statement. It says she faces three charges of violating the Code of Judicial Conduct: Judge Traylor-Wolff violated rules of professional conduct which prohibits a lawyer from having sexual relations with a client; which prohibit a lawyer from representing a client if there is a significant risk that the representation will be materially limited by a personal interest of the lawyer; and which requires a judge to promote confidence in the integrity of the judiciary and to avoid impropriety.

The commission also alleges Traylor-Wolff violated a section of the code of conduct “which prohibits judges from engaging in activities that would appear to undermine the judge’s independence, integrity, or impartiality,” the statement said.

Traylor-Wolff, who has not yet commented, formerly served as president of the Pulaski County Bar Association and remains a member. She has 20 days to respond to the allegations before a public hearing is scheduled.

The inmate has not been named.

