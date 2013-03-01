0 reads Leave a comment
SQUARED UP: Did French Montana & Nicki Minaj do “Freaks” Justice? [POLL]
French Montana just dropped his latest track “Freaks” that features Nicki Minaj, and is suppose to appear on his upcoming album.
However, French Montana’s version is a remake of a classic dancehall track by Vicious of the same name that dropped back in 1994.
Check out French’s version here:
And now listen to the original….
After hearing both versions, tell us- which do you think is better….
Related Articles
Looks like Rick Ross isn’t the only Rapper with a target on his back!
Nicki Minaj Rocks Pasties On Her Breasts At French Montana Shoot [PHOTOS]
AGREE or DISAGREE? French Montana says his Album will be the Best Album in a Decade!! [POLL]
comments – add yours