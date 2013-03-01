SQUARED UP: Did French Montana & Nicki Minaj do “Freaks” Justice? [POLL]

French Montana just dropped his latest track “Freaks” that features Nicki Minaj, and is suppose to appear on his upcoming album.

However, French Montana’s version is a remake of a classic dancehall track by Vicious of the same name that dropped back in 1994.

Check out French’s version here:

And now listen to the original….

After hearing both versions, tell us- which do you think is better….

