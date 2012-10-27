CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

R.I.P! Natina Reed From The Girl Group Blaque Has Passed Away… Find Out How!

6 reads
Leave a comment

According to necolebitichie.com:

We are saddened to report that Natina  Reed, formerly of the group Blaque, has passed away.  According to unconfirmed reports and twitter, she was  involved in a hit-and-run early this morning, just a day  before her 33rd birthday. She is survived by a son fathered by rapper  Kurupt.

Natina rose to fame as part of the Atlanta-based group Blaque in 1999 with  the release of their debut single, “808″.  She was the protege of the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes from TLC who  signed the group to her production  company

Read more:  Necole Bitchie.com: RIP Natina Reed (Blaque)

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Twitter: twitter.com/jazzeradiochica

Natina Reed , RIP

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Voices Fund Teams Up With MVMT50 To…
 10 hours ago
02.17.19
Granddaughter Of Black Entrepreneur Henry G. Parks Jr.…
 10 hours ago
02.17.19
Kehlani
Kehlani’s Daughter Cameos Music Video
 12 hours ago
02.17.19
Trending BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Trending
BlocBoy JB Wanted
 1 day ago
02.16.19
Travis Scott After Party
Quavo ASW Celeb Game
 1 day ago
02.16.19
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B and Blue Face: Thotiana Remix
 1 day ago
02.16.19
Supporters of the 'Jena 6' congregate around Jena High Schoo
97.9 At Uplift Peak Preparatory’s Pep Rally
 1 day ago
02.16.19
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd Copped Braids
 1 day ago
02.16.19
Lyft Offers Free Rides To Black-Owned Businesses, Cultural…
 1 day ago
02.16.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 1 day ago
02.16.19
North Carolina A&T State University Track Star Breaks…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
National Trust For Historic Preservation Launches #TellTheFullHistory Campaign…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
9 photos
9 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case
 2 days ago
02.15.19
#StyleCrush: Natasha Ndlovu Is The Fashion Muse You…
 3 days ago
02.15.19
The Rewind: Lost In The Fire & A…
 3 days ago
02.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close