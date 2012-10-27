R.I.P! Natina Reed From The Girl Group Blaque Has Passed Away… Find Out How!

According to necolebitichie.com:

We are saddened to report that Natina Reed, formerly of the group Blaque, has passed away. According to unconfirmed reports and twitter, she was involved in a hit-and-run early this morning, just a day before her 33rd birthday. She is survived by a son fathered by rapper Kurupt.

Natina rose to fame as part of the Atlanta-based group Blaque in 1999 with the release of their debut single, “808″. She was the protege of the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes from TLC who signed the group to her production company

