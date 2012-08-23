Oprah Winfrey‘s OWN network has seen a small bump in ratings since she’s been interviewing pop stars on her flagship show Oprah’s Next Chapter. Oprah looks to capitalize on that trend by having Jennifer Hudson on as a subject for a future episode.

Previews for the episode have yet to be released, but we have a funny feeling Oprah is going to stick to subjects like Hudson’s tribute to Whitney Houston at the Grammys and her feelings on her passing. Another thing Hudson will most likely talk about is her relationship with former reality star turned pro-wrestler David Otunga. Lastly, an update on her state of mind since losing her family and the subsequent conviction of the murderer William Balfour will surely be an important segment.

Jennifer Hudson’s episode of Oprah’s Next Chapter will air September 9th at 9pm on the OWN network. Will you help boost the OWN network’s ratings by watching the interview?

Jennifer Hudson To Appear On ‘Oprah’s Next Chapter’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com