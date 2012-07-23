Mariah Carey Is New ‘American Idol’ Judge

It looks like Nick Cannon doesn’t know the way his wife conducts business. Less than a week after Cannon declared, “American Idol can’t afford my wife,” Mariah Carey signed on to be a judge for the 12th season of American Idol.

The news was officially announced earlier today after weeks of rumors and speculation. When Mariah and Idol executive producer Simon Fuller announced Mariah’s new job, the Grammy winner gushed, “As a singer, songwriter, and producer, it’s going to be fun and rewarding to help find new talent and give back with ‘American Idol’. I’m currently in the studio working on my new album and its first single, ‘Triumphant,’ which will be out early next month. I can’t wait to channel my creative energy as a part of this show which is a massive global phenomenon.”

Simon Fuller was visibly excited Carey decided to join the judges table. He publicly welcomed her to the family by saying, “We are proud to have one of the world’s greatest-ever female singers join our show. Mariah defines the word ‘Idol’ and will inspire every singer that has the honor of performing in front of her.”

Mariah Carey is the first new judge to be revealed. Former judges Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler shared their exit from the show a few weeks ago. Mariah Carey’s close friend Randy Jackson recommended her for the show. Carey also appeared as mentor to the contestants in season 7. Mariah Carey will start judging America’s talent when American Idol returns in January of 2013. Until then, you can check out Mariah Carey’s new single “Triumphant” featuring Meek Mill and Rick Ross when it drops in the very near future.

