Is Justice really this BLIND??

On July 30th, a 17 yr old girl, who was raped after she passed out a party by two boys who had even shared pictures of the incident with their friends, will be in court on charges of contempt of court, which could get her up to 180 days in jail and a $500 fine, all because she tweeted the name of the boys, who are juveniles, who raped her after a plea deal was reached in the case which resulted in the boys pleading guitly to first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor voyeurism.

Savannah Dietrich sent out this tweet

“There you go, lock me up,” Dietrich tweeted after naming the perpetrators. “I’m not protecting anyone that made my life a living Hell.”

She then told a local newspaper

“So many of my rights have been taken away by these boys, I’m at the point, that if I have to go to jail for my rights, I will do it. If they really feel it’s necessary to throw me in jail for talking about what happened to me … as opposed to throwing these boys in jail for what they did to me, then I don’t understand justice.”

The charges were brought up by the attorneys for the two boys who sexually assaulted Dietrich and an online petition has been started asking the Judge to dismiss the contempt charges against Savannah.

Get the whole story From the Louisville Courier-Journal

And if you would like to sign the petition

