Just Crazy, Bidding Over $400 K, to have Lunch With Warren Buffett, when you can buy me a 2pc and fries for $4.99!! LOL

With only hours left in the charity auction to win lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett, 84 people had already entered bids.

According to the auction’s eBay page, which went live Sunday night, the highest bid to dine with the legendary investor was $410,200. The opening bid of $25,000 came from an anonymous donor just after the auction began. Proceeds from the annual auction will benefit Glide, an organization that helps alleviate poverty in the San Francisco Bay area. Over the last decade, Buffett has raised more than $11.5 million for the organization. Why pay for lunch with a Billionaire when you can have lunch with me, I’m a multi-thousandnaire. I have some monies to!! LOL

@melthemack

Also On 97.9 The Beat: