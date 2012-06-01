Bad Girls Club: Dallas Auditions June 5th… WIN VIP passes with JKRUZ!! (click for more info)

CLOSE
Bad Girls Club: Dallas Auditions June 5th… WIN VIP passes with JKRUZ!!

THIS MONDAY JUNE 4TH FROM 7P-10P YOU CAN WIN VIP PASSES TO SKIP THE LINE AT THE AUDITIONS… GOOD LUCK!!!

ARE YOU GONNA BE THE NEXT REALITY SUPERSTAR????? HERE IS YOUR CHANCE!!!!

ACCORDING TO Bunim-murray.com:

The Bad Girls Club brings seven self-proclaimed ‘bad girls’ together in a beautiful mansion. These women have issues with trust and control, and claim they want to change. Will living together help them move forward and turn their lives around or will chaos rule?
We are also recruiting on MySpace and Facebook.

INFO BELOW:
Tuesday, June 5, 2012
10am-5:00PM
Dick’s Last Resort
2211 N. Lamar
Dallas TX, 75202
No phone calls, please

IF YOU CANT MAKE IT TUESDAY GO TO THIS WEBSITE AND TRY OUT ONLINE http://www.bmpcasting.com/casting/bgc/

