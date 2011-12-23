Rihanna Gets Freaky With Female Fan On Stage

Rihanna’s always been risque (have you seen her new “You Da One” video?), but during one of her last shows on her “LOUD” tour, Rihanna pulled a female fan on stage to get freaky with.

Not only did Ri lay the girl down, but she straddled her, began humping her and placed the fan’s hands on her chest. Rumor has it the girl is only 15 years old. You can see the pics over at Media TakeOut.

Do you think she went too far?

Good Girl Gone Bad: 3 Reasons Why Rihanna Just MIGHT Be a “N***a B***h”

Rihanna Goes Off On Racist Hotel Guest On Twitter

Rihanna Goes Off On Twitter (Again) After Dutch Mag Calls Her “N***a B***h”