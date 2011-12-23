CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Rihanna Gets Freaky With Female Fan On Stage

0 reads
Leave a comment

Rihanna’s always been risque (have you seen her new “You Da One” video?), but during one of her last shows on her “LOUD” tour, Rihanna pulled a female fan on stage to get freaky with.

Not only did Ri lay the girl down, but she straddled her, began humping her and placed the fan’s hands on her chest. Rumor has it the girl is only 15 years old. You can see the pics over at Media TakeOut.

Do you think she went too far?

Good Girl Gone Bad: 3 Reasons Why Rihanna Just MIGHT Be a “N***a B***h”

Rihanna Goes Off On Racist Hotel Guest On Twitter

Rihanna Goes Off On Twitter (Again) After Dutch Mag Calls Her “N***a B***h”

rihanna

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago PD Charge Jussie Smollett With Felony Disorderly…
 13 hours ago
02.20.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 13 hours ago
02.20.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 14 hours ago
02.20.19
Sidney Poitier — The First Black Man To…
 15 hours ago
02.20.19
Straight Outta Decatur: K3hz Visits The Graves Of…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield In Talks To Star…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Lena Headey Talks Game Of Thrones Ending, Fighting…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Kamala Harris Rises In Polls As New Surveys…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
North Carolina Republicans Admit To Suppressing The Black…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton…
 3 days ago
02.18.19
Black-Owned Biscuit Brand Lands Distribution Deals With Walmart,…
 3 days ago
02.17.19
New Voices Fund Teams Up With MVMT50 To…
 4 days ago
02.17.19
Granddaughter Of Black Entrepreneur Henry G. Parks Jr.…
 4 days ago
02.17.19
Kehlani
Kehlani’s Daughter Cameos Music Video
 4 days ago
02.17.19
Trending BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Trending
BlocBoy JB Wanted
 4 days ago
02.16.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close