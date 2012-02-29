CLOSE
Get Miguel’s New EP Art Dealer Chic Vol 1 For Free

This year Miguel will be releasing his as-yet-untitled sophomore album, but he’s decided to break fans off with a three-song free EP, Art Dealer Chic Vol. 1, to get a few new songs out to the masses until the new album comes out. He debuted the video for “Adorn” a few weeks ago, and it’s great to now be able to add this into rotation on the iPod along with the project’s remaining two songs, of which the electro soul groove of “Gravity” is our favorite. Fans will be happy if this is something they can expect on his second album. Download Art Dealer Chic Vol. 1 right now by clicking HERE

Courtsey of: http://mycolumbusmagic.com/videos/yterrell/download-miguels-new-project-art-dealer-chic-here/

