CLOSE
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Did Jay-Z & Drake just get bite by a Ruff Ryder?

0 reads
Leave a comment

DMX hit up The Breakfast Club in NYC to talk about some issues he had with a few rappers. DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and Angela Yee spoke to DMX about his legal troubles and his thoughts on the new generation of rappers.

When asked about Jay-Z, DMX said, “Everything was cool until he became president! He already invested and then was talking about, “I don’t know.”” X was baffled as to how Jay-Z could retire and then comeback after Jay-Z had dropped him from Def Jam.

DMX went in on Drake saying, “I don’t like anything about Drake. I don’t like his music. I don’t even like his face!”

Finally, DMX is back to bring back some diversity and truth to hip-hop!

Angela Yee , Breakfast Club , Charlamagne Tha God , DJ Envy , DMX , Drake , jay-z

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Swae Lee’s Boo Tried To Come For Ming…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
7 items
Ready to Rum-ble: We Dare You to Try…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 4 days ago
07.20.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 5 days ago
07.18.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close