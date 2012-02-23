Did Jay-Z & Drake just get bite by a Ruff Ryder?

DMX hit up The Breakfast Club in NYC to talk about some issues he had with a few rappers. DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and Angela Yee spoke to DMX about his legal troubles and his thoughts on the new generation of rappers.

When asked about Jay-Z, DMX said, “Everything was cool until he became president! He already invested and then was talking about, “I don’t know.”” X was baffled as to how Jay-Z could retire and then comeback after Jay-Z had dropped him from Def Jam.

DMX went in on Drake saying, “I don’t like anything about Drake. I don’t like his music. I don’t even like his face!”

Finally, DMX is back to bring back some diversity and truth to hip-hop!