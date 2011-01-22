CLOSE
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

KANYE’S RESTAURANT CLOSES…..

0 reads
Leave a comment

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West‘s Chicago-based restaurant, Fatburger, reportedly closed down this week after just a few years since launching.

Details of its closure yesterday

After only a year and a half, Fatburger in suburban Orland Park has closed down. KW Foods, LLC, rapper Kanye West’s company, opened the restaurant to much fanfare in 2008. James Newell, Fatburger’s director of operations, pointed to the recent financial performance of the store as the reason the store closed, “It’s unfortunate, but we hope to have a presence in Orland Park again in the future.” Kanye West’s other Fatburger location, near 95th & Western in the city’s Beverly neighborhood, remains open for business. (WGN-TV News)

In August 2008, West made headlines for opening the first-ever Fatburger in his Chi-town area.

The California-based burger chain Fatburger will be opening its first Chicago-area outpost in Orland Park next month (September 2008) and its second on 95th and Western come January, all thanks to Kanye West. West owns KW Foods LLC, which has the rights to develop 10 Fatburgers around Chicagoland. That guy is everywhere! (Pop Crunch)

In December 2008, rapper E-40 announced the closure of his own popular Fatburger franchise in California.

The hip-hop mogul has confirmed the impact of today’s financial crisis as being one reason for his unexpected decision, however, he plans to shift his focus to a new venture. “I’m moving on from Fatburger because it didn’t really take off like it did in Southern California,” 40 explained in an interview. “I’m moving on to Wing Stop…that’s where it’s at.” (The Los Angeles Times)

Outside of burger shacks, West’s new My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy has continued its weekly sales dominance.

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy moved down three slots to No. 10 with 25,200. After two months on the chart, Yeezy’s comeback LP rests at 940,600 pushed discs. (SOHH Sales Wrap)

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Absolutely No One Is Safe: The Pettiest Tweets…
 14 hours ago
02.22.19
The Rewind: These Millennial Film & TV Stars…
 16 hours ago
02.22.19
New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Wanted In…
 18 hours ago
02.22.19
LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ Set For 2021…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
Gary’s Tea: Stevie J Opens Up About His…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity: TIDAL Announces Million-Dollar Grant Program For…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett Turns Himself In Over Disorderly Conduct…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Chicago PD Charge Jussie Smollett With Felony Disorderly…
 3 days ago
02.20.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 3 days ago
02.20.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 3 days ago
02.20.19
Sidney Poitier — The First Black Man To…
 3 days ago
02.20.19
Straight Outta Decatur: K3hz Visits The Graves Of…
 4 days ago
02.19.19
Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield In Talks To Star…
 4 days ago
02.19.19
Lena Headey Talks Game Of Thrones Ending, Fighting…
 4 days ago
02.19.19
Kamala Harris Rises In Polls As New Surveys…
 4 days ago
02.19.19
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’…
 4 days ago
02.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close