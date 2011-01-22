KANYE’S RESTAURANT CLOSES…..

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West‘s Chicago-based restaurant, Fatburger, reportedly closed down this week after just a few years since launching.

Details of its closure yesterday

After only a year and a half, Fatburger in suburban Orland Park has closed down. KW Foods, LLC, rapper Kanye West’s company, opened the restaurant to much fanfare in 2008. James Newell, Fatburger’s director of operations, pointed to the recent financial performance of the store as the reason the store closed, “It’s unfortunate, but we hope to have a presence in Orland Park again in the future.” Kanye West’s other Fatburger location, near 95th & Western in the city’s Beverly neighborhood, remains open for business. (WGN-TV News)

In August 2008, West made headlines for opening the first-ever Fatburger in his Chi-town area.

The California-based burger chain Fatburger will be opening its first Chicago-area outpost in Orland Park next month (September 2008) and its second on 95th and Western come January, all thanks to Kanye West . West owns KW Foods LLC, which has the rights to develop 10 Fatburgers around Chicagoland. That guy is everywhere! (Pop Crunch)

In December 2008, rapper E-40 announced the closure of his own popular Fatburger franchise in California.

The hip-hop mogul has confirmed the impact of today’s financial crisis as being one reason for his unexpected decision, however, he plans to shift his focus to a new venture. “I’m moving on from Fatburger because it didn’t really take off like it did in Southern California,” 40 explained in an interview. “I’m moving on to Wing Stop…that’s where it’s at.” (The Los Angeles Times)

Outside of burger shacks, West’s new My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy has continued its weekly sales dominance.

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy moved down three slots to No. 10 with 25,200. After two months on the chart, Yeezy’s comeback LP rests at 940,600 pushed discs. (SOHH Sales Wrap)

