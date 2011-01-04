Video: TCU gets another title besides ROSE BOWL CHAMPIONS

The TCU/Wisconsin ROSE BOWL earned ESPN the single largest NON-NFL audience in cable history and was the 3rd most watch cable telecast of ALL TIME !!

It falls behind the number 2 most watched, which was the Patriots-Saints Monday Night game on Nov. 30, 2009 and the number 1 most watch, which was the Packers-Vikings Monday Night Game on Oct. 5, 2009.

The game even beat out the premiere of High School Musical 2 on the Disney channel !!

And the Celebration and pride continues in the FUNK with Local Ft. Worth rappers Royal South, E Dot & Hustle doing a remix to “Black & Yellow” called “White & Purple”.

*photo credit – Kevork Djansezian | Getty Images