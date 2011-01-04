CLOSE
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Video: TCU gets another title besides ROSE BOWL CHAMPIONS

0 reads
Leave a comment

The TCU/Wisconsin ROSE BOWL earned ESPN the single largest NON-NFL audience in cable history and was the 3rd most watch cable telecast of ALL TIME !!

It falls behind the number 2 most watched, which was the Patriots-Saints Monday Night game on Nov. 30, 2009 and the number 1 most watch, which was the Packers-Vikings Monday Night Game on Oct. 5, 2009.

The game even beat out the premiere of High School Musical 2 on the Disney channel !!

And the Celebration and pride continues in the FUNK with Local Ft. Worth rappers Royal South, E Dot & Hustle doing a remix to “Black & Yellow” called “White & Purple”.

Check out the video below

*photo credit – Kevork Djansezian | Getty Images

Champions , Ft. Worth , Rose Bowl , Tcu

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Kandi Burruss Responds To Phaedra Parks Saying It’s…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
New Show Alert! Keyshia Cole Headed Back To…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
24-Year-Old YouTuber Weds 61-Year-Old Girlfriend She Met On…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 3 days ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Press Play: ‘Westworld’ Returns With Season 3 Trailer…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close