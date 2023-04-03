The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Did you know there was a way to get free refills at!?

While several politicians are trying to ban TikTok in the States, there is some good news the social media app is bringing to everyone’s attention. The video-based social media platform is known for several things food related – including little to unknown recipes, hidden restaurant menus, and hacks to eating healthier – its latest revelation is being celebrated by coffee junkies all over the country.

Quick coffee giant Starbucks apparently has a way for you to get free refills on some of their most popular drinks, though some rules need to be followed in order to get them.

To see the viral TikTok video, scroll down.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

From FOX 8:

1.) Free refills can only be applied at participating stores.

2.) Customers have to be in the store and stay there in order to get a new drink. So they are unable to leave and then come back. Refills are also not available at the Drive Thru.

3.) Customers have to be signed up for the Starbucks rewards program to participate. Customers without a registered account may purchase a refill at a reduced price, according to Starbucks.

To see the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

So the next time your friends tell you that social media is a waste of time show them this!

Check out the video about the coffee hack below, then keep scrolling to see some viral replies from Twitter that are sure to make you smile!

Who Knew!? Here’s How to Get Free Refills at Starbucks! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com