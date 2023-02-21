Where To Celebrate Fat Tuesday In Dallas

Bring out the crawfish, beads and king cake because we are celebrating the right way, even in Dallas!
Mardi Gras is a French term that means “Fat Tuesday.” It is a festival celebrated on the day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the Christian season of Lent. Lent is a period of fasting and reflection in preparation for Easter, and Mardi Gras is a last chance to indulge in rich foods and revelry before the solemn observances of Lent.
Mardi Gras is celebrated in many parts of the world, but most famous in New Orleans, Louisiana, where it has become a major cultural event with parades, parties, and costumes. The celebration often includes masquerade balls, parades with floats and marching bands, and the throwing of beads and other trinkets to the crowd.
While Mardi Gras has Christian roots, it has also become a secular celebration of community, culture, and tradition. It is an opportunity for people to come together to enjoy music, food, and the arts, and to express themselves through colorful costumes and masks.
Below you will find Mardi Gras Celebrations in Dallas to attend!
1. ESO Momosa Bar
Come experience Mardi Gras, a Cajun Crawfish/Shrimp boil, beads, Frozen Hurricanes and New Orleans bounce music with DJ TEESLO!
2. Sambouca 360
This is one of the biggest Fat Tuesday parties in D/FW, complete with Mardi Gras sounds, New Orleans bounce, margaritas, cajun food, hurricanes, and plenty of beads! The party will be at Sambuca360 on 7200 Bishop rd. #270 Plano, TX 75024. The event kicks off today from 5 pm until midnight. Fat Tuesday sounds by DJ Phil And Big Daddy The DJ!
3. Dallas Social Club
Enjoy FAT TUESDAY with Dallas Social Club an enjoy crawfish from @thebellssweetfactory ! DJ Tazia Alexa in the mix playing all the bounce music!
4. Mardi Craw at The Rustic
Enjoy cajun bites, Craw Fish,New Orleans -style drinks and live music in uptown at The Rustic!
5. 15th Annual Kappa Mardi Gras Party
Join the Ft. Worth Kappas for Mardi Gras! They will have a DJ, Complimentary Cajun Cuisine, Drinks, Tables w/Bottle Service and lots of Fun!