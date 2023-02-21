Where To Celebrate Fat Tuesday In Dallas

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Bring out the crawfish, beads and king cake because we are celebrating the right way, even in Dallas!

Mardi Gras is a French term that means “Fat Tuesday.” It is a festival celebrated on the day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the Christian season of Lent. Lent is a period of fasting and reflection in preparation for Easter, and Mardi Gras is a last chance to indulge in rich foods and revelry before the solemn observances of Lent.

Mardi Gras is celebrated in many parts of the world, but most famous in New Orleans, Louisiana, where it has become a major cultural event with parades, parties, and costumes. The celebration often includes masquerade balls, parades with floats and marching bands, and the throwing of beads and other trinkets to the crowd.

While Mardi Gras has Christian roots, it has also become a secular celebration of community, culture, and tradition. It is an opportunity for people to come together to enjoy music, food, and the arts, and to express themselves through colorful costumes and masks.

Below you will find Mardi Gras Celebrations in Dallas to attend!