Twitter Schools The Youngins On Who Exactly Black Thought Is

Black Thought has been rhyming since the late 1980s both as a prominent fixture of The Roots along with a robust solo career that continues to exceed even the loftiest of expectations. After a Twitter user engaged in a debate questioned the 49-year-old’s pen and relevancy, Twitter made sure to school the youngins on the greatness of Rig Jeez aka The Bad Lieutenant.
As it happens often in the Twitterverse, fans were debating the greatest lyricists of the genre with folks debating the place of Eminem, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Lupe Fiasco among other strong rhymers in the ever-expanding top-tier. After a fan questioned Drake’s validity amongst the name against his aforementioned peers, someone asked apparently asked about Black Thought as if he hasn’t been destroying microphones well into the 21st Century.
As we’re quite aware of the rapper born Tariq Trotter’s pen and abilities, as we’ve written about in times past, we know that either that person is truly unaware of Black Thought or just trolling to get the timeline in a tizzy. Either way, the Philadelphia star is getting his flowers and then some, along with folks informing the sideline chatterboxes that Thought can and will out rap your favorite’s favorite.
In fact, we’d wager that many of Thought’s compatriots in music would agree that his standing in the grand hierarchy of MCs puts him near the top as one of the greatest of all time. As we just mentioned, Thought hasn’t slowed down in releasing music after dropping the third volume of his Streams of Thoughts series this past fall with plans for more music.
Keep scrolling and check out the Twitter reactions to folks daring to question if Black Thought belongs in the conversation (trust us, he does).
Saying “who tf is a black thought” should disqualify you from listening to hip hop let alone speaking on it. https://t.co/C5fhxPxYXM
— Mr. Wap Kon Jorge 🇭🇹 (@Wopkonjorge) February 27, 2021
And if case you need a refresher, peep that classic Funkmaster Flex freestyle below.
1.
Lol at this Black Thought trend. Y’all gone learn one day——I don’t care if he is 83 years old. Psssssh even then he will out rhyme anyone....lol——for all of y’all frustrated about Riq’s standing in the world...y’all gotta preach the gospel too. THAT’S how people learn— B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) February 27, 2021
2.
A dumbass: Who TF is Black Thought?— April (@ReignOfApril) February 27, 2021
Me: This, you wayward ejaculate. THIS is Black Thought. FOH. pic.twitter.com/koMMTfLk9J
3.
There will be no Black Thought slander allowed on my timeline. pic.twitter.com/FQkxNMoHwc— Black Kensei (@BKenseiSpeaks) February 27, 2021
4.
*sees Black Thought is trending*— TwistedRoots (@LakeObiagu) February 27, 2021
*Sees the real ones already handling it* pic.twitter.com/bdtyiwH0pZ
5.
That kid said Black Thought been rapping for 2 years. pic.twitter.com/TZRaMV4Rc2— Ella Septima-Hamer (@jbrous41) February 27, 2021
6.
Black Thought been in the game longer than most of the people asking " who is Black Thought" been alive.— Sam Wilson (@RyanLedbetter20) February 27, 2021
Jesus... This is why we get Lil Yachtys and Lil Xans. Wtf yall growing up on?
7.
Me to anybody who doesn’t know who Black Thought is pic.twitter.com/cJADFg3bJJ— Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 27, 2021
8.
Let’s not play with Black Thought’s name ever. Give that man his flowers and build him that statue he’s earned.— Rob Markman 💭 (@RobMarkman) February 27, 2021
9.
We really saying that Drake, a man who doesn’t even write his own lackluster rhymes, is better than Black Thought? During Black History Month? pic.twitter.com/Djd6p89tRn— Mari Thee Empress (@MariTheeEmpress) February 27, 2021
10.
????? That man said Drake raps better than Black Thought? Black. Thought. ?????? pic.twitter.com/i8gfPtL5cv— ALMONDY✨ (@juanellbNice) February 27, 2021
11.
Just discovered that Black Thought was trending because people needed to remind someone that he’s a top tier lyricist. I love to see it.— Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) February 27, 2021
12.
*sees why Black Thought is trending*— CiCi Adams🌸 (@CiCiAdams_) February 27, 2021
Y’all better talk to em before I do! pic.twitter.com/gBKccJhEye
13.
Black Thought could be snoring in his sleep and STILL rap circles around Drake. I understanding being a stan but PLEASE be realistic. I beg you.— Judgmentally Petty™️ (@demtittiesavg) February 27, 2021
14.
If you don’t know who Black Thought is keep that to yourself it’s embarrassing.— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) February 27, 2021
15.
My reaction to ANYBODY that claims they listen to hip hop but don’t know who Black Thought is pic.twitter.com/8hL6FMUYNk— ROD INC. (@rodeverette) February 27, 2021