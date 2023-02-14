HomeLocal DFW News

Top 5 Cutest Dallas Restaurants For Valentine’s Day

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
Valentine's Day Cocktail Guide 2022- Spirit.Ed

Source: Various / Credit Goes To Respective Brands

In celebration of LOVE  FOR 214 we are highlighting a few last minute places to take your girl or homegirls in the city( in no particular order). Check out some the trendiest bars, speakeasies and restaurants where you can find some of the best drinks, food and vibes to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your boo or with your girls!

 

 

 

 

1. Beehive Resterant & Bar

Located in downtown Dallas, this swanky spot is for all the Queen B’s. It gives Boss Girl vibes! 

 

2. Paridiso

 

 

 

 

3. Lexy’s Dallas

 

 

 

4. XOXO Dinning Room

 

 

5. Catbird (Thompson Hotel)

Close