The Sports World Reacts to Luka Doncic’s Legendary Night

Luka Doncic, 23, has already accomplished a lot in his pro basketball career. But last night was just ridiculous.

With the Dallas Mavericks at home against the New York Knicks, Luka went for an NBA first 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists. It’s the NBA’s only 61-point, 20-rebound triple-double.

And oh yeah, he also had one of the craziest plays to force overtime you’ll ever see.

With the Mav’s down 2 with just seconds left on the clock, Luka went to the free-throw line. After missing on purpose, he scraped the rebound away from a Knickerbocker and tossed up an unset, mid-range jumper that hit nothing but the bottom of the net.

The Mavericks went on to win in OT. They’re the first team in 20 seasons to win a game after trailing by 9 points with 35 seconds or less remaining. Teams had been 0-13,884 in those situations.

Luka Magic.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best reactions to Luka’s unreal night!

