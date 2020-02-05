CLOSE
HomeLifestyle

The North Face Unveils The Eco-Friendly Second Drop In It’s 7 Summits Series Capsule Collection

Posted February 5, 2020

The North Face's 2nd Drop In Its 7 Summits Series Is Here

Source: The North Face


Back in October, The North Face introduced its head-to-toe 7 Summits Collection. Today the recreation product company has announced the second edition of the capsule collection as part of its upcoming Spring 2020 gear.

The new collection will have you looking good while helping reducing human’s carbon footprint. It draws inspiration from the brand’s history of expeditions that have taken explorers to the highest summits on every continent.” A very unique detail about the collection is the fact is was crafted from recycled materials found at the most famous mountain of them all, Mount Everest.

The Spring 20 collection will feature The North Face’s groundbreaking breathable-waterproof technology FUTURELIGHT. Fans of the brand can look forward to getting their hands on the  7SE FUTURELIGHT Jacket, 7SE FUTURELIGHT Pant, and Him Lite Long Bill hat in a fresh new silhouette that helps the gear make the transition from the extremes of the mountains to city streets.

Also included in the collection is The North Face’s latest Bottle Source Collection. It will feature incredibly soft tees and hoodies that will be made from plastic bottles collected at the foothills of Mount Everest as part of the brand’s effort to restore a part of the world “from which the brand has always drawn inspiration.”

The North Face Seven Summits Collection

Source: The North Face


Nothing like being environmentally conscious and fly at the same time.

The second drop in the 7 Summits Collection will be available starting Wednesday, February 12, at TheNorthFace.com, The North Face stores, and select retailers. Prices will range from $39 to $349, you can hit the gallery below to see more images of the pieces.

Photo: The North Face

The North Face Unveils The Eco-Friendly Second Drop In It’s 7 Summits Series Capsule Collection  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. The North Face Seven Summits Collection

The North Face Seven Summits Collection Source:The North Face

The North Face introduces the second edition of its Seven Summits collection, a capsule inspired by the brand’s history of expeditions that has taken its explorers to the highest summits on every continent and now crafted from recycled materials collected in the shadows of the most famous summit of them all – Mount Everest. the north face

2. The North Face Seven Summits Collection

The North Face Seven Summits Collection Source:The North Face

The North Face introduces the second edition of its Seven Summits collection, a capsule inspired by the brand’s history of expeditions that has taken its explorers to the highest summits on every continent and now crafted from recycled materials collected in the shadows of the most famous summit of them all – Mount Everest. the north face

3. The North Face Seven Summits Collection

The North Face Seven Summits Collection Source:The North Face

The North Face introduces the second edition of its Seven Summits collection, a capsule inspired by the brand’s history of expeditions that has taken its explorers to the highest summits on every continent and now crafted from recycled materials collected in the shadows of the most famous summit of them all – Mount Everest. the north face

4. The North Face Seven Summits Collection

The North Face Seven Summits Collection Source:The North Face

The North Face introduces the second edition of its Seven Summits collection, a capsule inspired by the brand’s history of expeditions that has taken its explorers to the highest summits on every continent and now crafted from recycled materials collected in the shadows of the most famous summit of them all – Mount Everest. the north face

5. The North Face Seven Summits Collection

The North Face Seven Summits Collection Source:The North Face

The North Face introduces the second edition of its Seven Summits collection, a capsule inspired by the brand’s history of expeditions that has taken its explorers to the highest summits on every continent and now crafted from recycled materials collected in the shadows of the most famous summit of them all – Mount Everest. the north face

6. The North Face Seven Summits Collection

The North Face Seven Summits Collection Source:The North Face

The North Face introduces the second edition of its Seven Summits collection, a capsule inspired by the brand’s history of expeditions that has taken its explorers to the highest summits on every continent and now crafted from recycled materials collected in the shadows of the most famous summit of them all – Mount Everest. the north face

7. The North Face Seven Summits Collection

The North Face Seven Summits Collection Source:The North Face

The North Face introduces the second edition of its Seven Summits collection, a capsule inspired by the brand’s history of expeditions that has taken its explorers to the highest summits on every continent and now crafted from recycled materials collected in the shadows of the most famous summit of them all – Mount Everest. the north face

Latest
Breakfast Biscuit Bracket Challenge: Bojangles’ vs Hardee’s [VIDEO]
 7 hours ago
02.06.20
7 items
Baby Bumpin’ It: Jodie Turner-Smith’s Maternity Style Is…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
8 items
Queens & Nightmares: Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Trade…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
HBD Trayvon Martin: Powerful Photos From The Moment…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Gadgets Were…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Rosa Parks: 13 Regally Rare Images Of The…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
4 items
Meet The Parents: Safaree, Erica Mena Welcome Baby…
 3 days ago
02.05.20
10 items
Valentine’s Day Ready: Here Are 10 Ways To…
 3 days ago
02.03.20
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 4 days ago
02.03.20
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 4 days ago
02.03.20
What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory &…
 1 week ago
01.31.20
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 1 week ago
01.31.20
Terry Crews Threw Gabrielle Union Under A Bus…
 1 week ago
01.31.20
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 1 week ago
01.30.20
Come Through Inclusion! Mattel Adds Barbies With Vitiligo…
 1 week ago
01.31.20
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Black Teen Suspended For His…
 1 week ago
01.31.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close