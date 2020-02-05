Today the recreation product company has announced the second edition of the capsule collection as part of its upcoming Spring 2020 gear.

The new collection will have you looking good while helping reducing human’s carbon footprint. It draws inspiration from the brand’s history of expeditions that have taken explorers to the highest summits on every continent.” A very unique detail about the collection is the fact is was crafted from recycled materials found at the most famous mountain of them all, Mount Everest.

The Spring 20 collection will feature The North Face’s groundbreaking breathable-waterproof technology FUTURELIGHT. Fans of the brand can look forward to getting their hands on the 7SE FUTURELIGHT Jacket, 7SE FUTURELIGHT Pant, and Him Lite Long Bill hat in a fresh new silhouette that helps the gear make the transition from the extremes of the mountains to city streets.

Also included in the collection is The North Face’s latest Bottle Source Collection. It will feature incredibly soft tees and hoodies that will be made from plastic bottles collected at the foothills of Mount Everest as part of the brand’s effort to restore a part of the world “from which the brand has always drawn inspiration.”

Nothing like being environmentally conscious and fly at the same time.

The second drop in the 7 Summits Collection will be available starting Wednesday, February 12, at TheNorthFace.com, The North Face stores, and select retailers. Prices will range from $39 to $349, you can hit the gallery below to see more images of the pieces.

Photo: The North Face

The North Face Unveils The Eco-Friendly Second Drop In It’s 7 Summits Series Capsule Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com