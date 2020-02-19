The North Face Announces New SS20 Black Series Icon-Inspired Collection Arriving Late February

Like the explorers and adventurers the company sponsors, The North Face isn’t scared to explore. The company will be heading into new territory with its latest collection, which will be design-driven for the first time.

Monday (Feb.17), the company announced its SS20 Black Series Icon-Inspired Collection which is The North Face’s first globally-led pinnacle city collection. The pieces will focus on innovative technology and include the brand’s new breathable, waterproof material FUTURELIGHT from a feminine point of view.

The Black Series, which is described as the brand’s premium collection, is geared towards “trailblazers who seek daring, creative risks.” Comprised of women’s-specific styles and ultra-feminine silhouettes as well as gender-neutral and men’s pieces, the Black Series was specifically designed to focus on a woman’s point of view.

Per The North Face:

“Led by Head of Global Creative Tim Hamilton, the concept for Black Series was born from the desire to create a collection that embodies The North Face design-led culture with strong influences from the brand’s heritage and innovation. Inspired by The North Face’s proven heritage on the mountain, Black Series represents the most technologically advanced materials and construction, paired with imaginative fashion-forward silhouettes, delivering a hyper minimalist, modern aesthetic for the city explorer.”

Speaking on the collection, Hamilton added:

“With Black Series, we have created the next step in the evolution of The North Face as a brand that dares to disrupt and push the boundaries of innovation to deliver timeless designs that are built to last a lifetime. In concepting the collection, we took inspiration from The North Face Archival Library, selecting styles that were born in the mountain, distilling them to their purist form, and rebuilding them into timeless reimaginations.”

The collection will be available starting February 25 to will be available first to The North Face VIPeak Rewards members only on TheNorthFace.com and in select stores. The general public will be able to make purchases the following day on February 26.

Prices for pieces in the Black Series range from $60 to $1,500. It will officially make its debut during Paris Fashion Week on February 24, featuring a performance by Brooklyn-based DJ and producer, Yaeji. The North Face also announced a collaboration with famed French luxury fashion house, Maison Margiela.

To get a detailed look at the Black Series SS20 collection, hit the gallery below.

Photo: The North Face

The North Face Announces New SS20 Black Series Icon-Inspired Collection Arriving Late February was originally published on cassiuslife.com