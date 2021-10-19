The 2021-22 Season Of The NBA Kicks Off Tonight & NBA Twitter Is Ready #NBA75

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

October not only ushers in the cooler temps of fall, but it’s also a signal that the NBA season is soon to be underway. Today(October 19), the league is celebrating its 75th season, and fans across #NBATwitter are celebrating its return to the masses.

The 2021-22 season will open tonight (October 19) with a TNT double-header as game one will feature the reigning champions, the Milwaukee Bucks locking horns with the Brooklyn Nets. Game two of the double-header will showcase the Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the four powerhouse teams getting set to embark upon the long season in a quest for the title, the NBA has been priming its fans with news and tidbits to celebrate the league’s 75th year in existence. As noted by NBA.com, the league’s first game took place on November 1, 1946, featuring the New York Knicks and the Toronto Huskies at the Maple Leaf Gardens.

There is a lot of speculation on whether or not the Bucks can repeat, or will the Lakers make one last gasp for the gold as its still-talented group of veterans is contending with a league that has a bevy of young stars. Adding to this, the drama unfolding in Brooklyn, and some of the major shakeups and potential free agent signings will also be something to pay attention to.

Also coming back is, in our humble opinion, the best show covering professional basketball, Inside The NBA. With TNT kicking off tonight’s festivities, expect some hijinks and laughs from the ITN staff.

Check out the reaction to the news below.

Photo: Getty

