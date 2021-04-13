The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

We got confessions out the New York and Compton crew , and now it’s the folks from Chicago to sit down with Marc Lamont Hill in the final episode of the Black Ink Crew Confessions special.

It’s pretty safe to assume VH1 saved the best for last because this episode had it all. There was definitely a good mix of drama, ratchetness, happiness, and a whole lot of tears shed.

The final edition of the reunion show special hosted by Marc Lamont Hill featured 9 MAG chief Ryan Henry, Miss Kitty, Don, and Phor on set. At the same time, Charmaine and Jessica later joined virtually. Like the previous two specials, Hill and the cast members revisited moments during previous episodes, specifically the COVID-19 shortened season.

No topic was left untouched, whether it was Ryan’s relationship with Rachel, Don’s marriage to Ashley, Miss Kitty’s drama with the New York crew, or Charmaine dealing with the loss of the mother during taping, which turned out to be one of the saddest moments in reality television history and her 2nd City Ink drama with former partner Jess.

The special’s host also had a moment as well. While Charmaine reflected on her mother’s passing, Hill broke down in tears as revealing he lost his father the day the special was taped. VH1 paused taping to let Hill gather himself and was resumed after a brief break.

The Chicago edition was definitely the better of the three specials. You can peep all of the “confessions” and moments we walked away with after watching it in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83 / VH1

Tears Were Shed & Tea Was Spilled During ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’s Confessions Special was originally published on hiphopwired.com