SZA, Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Serve Up HAWT #BlackGirlMagic On Rolling Stone Cover

Posted February 20, 2020

This month it was Lizzo serving up high Priestess vibes for Rolling Stone and next month it’s a new batch of sistas’ spicing it up!

On Wednesday (Feb. 19), Rolling Stone revealed its March 2020 cover…and baybee it’s EVERYTHING! The iconic music and pop culture magazine boasted Grammy-nominee SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani on its Women Shaping The Future Issue. The ladies are dressed in all-black like the omen, and we are here for it!

While everyone is dressed in leather, each one brings their own personal style to their look. SZA is giving us old school TLC vibes, while Ms. Hot Girl Summer herself is doing what she does best and the “Motivation” singer’s coming to America ponytail is giving us life.

Women Shaping The Future Of Music Rolling Stone March 2020 Cover

Source: Campbell Addy / Rolling Stone


While the issue won’t be out on newsstands until March 3 and the interview with them has yet to be published online, Megan and Normani promoted the cover on social media.

we been shaping the future, happy black history month,” Normani tweeted:

View this post on Instagram

@rollingstone 😛🍫 #womenshapingthefuture

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Peep some behind the scenes action:

Now as V Magazine pointed out, SZA was the only one of the trio to not praise the cover on social media. However, she did tweet that she is “not doing interviews for the rest of my life” (WELP) and won’t do any more video interviews or photoshoots.

Yet, she later sent out a tweet showing love to her cover sisters, “S/o Normani and meg tho. My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply. Honored to be apart of ANYTHING w the two of those BLACK QUEENS.”

We’re not sure what happened (and we’re sure we’ll find out soon), but in the meantime, plenty of folks were excited about this cover with their faves.

Scroll down to read what they said:

