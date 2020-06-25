Rock Black Music: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

In our series “Rock Black Music” Radio One connects the past with the present by tying in an artist of today with artists who have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In the 90s, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony might have been one of the biggest groups in Hip-Hop. Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone make up the legendary group who has connections to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The group was signed to Eazy-E, who was a member of inductees N.W.A. The Group also collaborated with the Late 2Pac and Notorious B.I.G. before their unfortunate deaths.

It shouldn’t be a question if Bone will eventually enter the Hall that is based in their hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. It’s only a matter of when. Check out their famous collabs with Hall of Fame Greats below.

