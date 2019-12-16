CLOSE
RHOAS12: Dennis Gets Dragged For Blaming Porsha’s Pregnancy For Cheating

Posted December 15, 2019

Source: TOMMY GARCIA / BRAVO MEDIA


Porsha and Dennis had their second therapy session on tonight’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, and it was a doozy. They’re basically trying to work through their issues, mainly caused by Dennis’ infidelity, but things are looking real suspect.

Yes, Porsha rushed into the relationship, but dang, the least he could have done was not cheat on her while she was pregnant. But you know what? He had the nerve to say that he cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant because “Sex during pregnancy is something no man wants to do.”

Porsha mentioned that they were having sex during pregnancy. Then he said that once PJ got here postpartum was very real. Lordt, why? Anyway, while he did say he was remorseful (and we know by now that they’re back together) people were not here for Dennis at all. He tried it.

 

 

RHOAS12: Dennis Gets Dragged For Blaming Porsha’s Pregnancy For Cheating  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

