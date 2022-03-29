Red Carpet Rundown: The Best & Worst Looks of 2022 Oscar Awards

The 94th Annual awards was a night to remember to say the least. Celebrities hit the red carpet to honor and celebrate their many accomplishments at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. See the best and worst looks of the star studded occasion.

1. Ariana DeBose on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® Source:Oscars® Press Photos Ariana DeBose on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. academy awards,94th oscars

2. Jada Pinkett Smith arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® Source:Oscars® Press Photos Jada Pinkett Smith arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

3. Halle Bailey and Chloe Baily slay on the red carpet at the 94th Annual 2022 Oscars® Source:Oscars® Press Photos Halle Bailey and Chloe Baily arrive at the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

4. H.E.R. backstage at the 94th Oscars® Source:Oscars® Press Photos H.E.R. backstage at the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

5. Saniyya Sidney arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® Source:Oscars® Press Photos Saniyya Sidney arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

6. 94th Oscars® nominee Aunjanue Ellis backstage at the 94th Oscars® Source:Oscars® Press Photos 94th Oscars® nominee Aunjanue Ellis backstage at the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

7. Serena Williams backstage at the 94th Oscars® Source:Oscars® Press Photos Serena Williams poses backstage during the live ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

8. Queen Latifah Poses in her yellow gown at the 94th Annual Academy Awards Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Queen Latifah attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California california,2022 in hollywood,queen latifah attends the 94th annual academy awards at hollywood and highland on march 27

9. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Source:A.M.P.A.S Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

10. Tracee Ellis Ross arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® Source:A.M.P.A.S. Tracee Ellis Ross arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. ca,on sunday,march 27,2022.