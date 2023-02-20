Presidents’ Day 2023: Barack Obama’s Coolest Moments

The very first Presidents’ Day was celebrated in 1879 to honor the birthday of George Washington. Almost 90 years later, the holiday became a shared observation for George Washington (February 22) and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday(February 12). Interestingly, the 3rd day of the February was chosen to commemorate the two after the ‘Uniform Monday Holiday Bill’ was created, which moved a number of federal holidays to Mondays when it was passed by the United States Congress in 1968. Today however, we enjoy the holiday by admiring all the past Presidents of the U.S.! In honor of Black History Month, we wanted to share a few favorite moments from the First Official Black President in the White House, Barack Obama.
1. Whose Cutting Onions?!
2. Mr. President Is Also Mr. Steal Yo Girl
3. First Black Portraits in the White House
4. Who Knew Obama Was A Comedian?
5. Denzel Washington Better Watch Out
6. Obama Always Helping Common Folks
7. A Presidential Read
8. Superman vs. Obama
9. Barack Goes Home To Kenya
10. Full Speech: Obama Out
