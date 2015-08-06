Common , harry styles , Jennifer Lopez
PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Harry Styles, Rita Ora, Common, & More

Posted August 6, 2015

1. One Direction’s Harry Styles splashes water on some eager fans who were so turnt up by the group’s performance at MetLife Stadium, that people reported hearing screaming all the way to the turnpike.

2. Niall Horan accepts love from the crowd during One Direction’s New York tour stop.

3. Don’t play around. Our girl Jennifer Lopez was pictured doing her own stunts while filming scenes for the new show “Shades of Blue.”

4. Mariah Carey’s children Moroccan and Monroe Cannon get a bit restless as their mom received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

5. Scott Disick knows there’s nothing like taking your son Mason for a little Fro-Yo at Menchie’s in Calabasas.

6. Kelly Rowland shows us what perfection looks like while shopping in Santa Monica, CA.

7. Chris Brown shows off his brand new $165,000 Rezvani Beast supercar on set of the “Liquor” music video in Downtown Los Angeles.

8. Remember that time Common accidentally gave out his phone number on Twitter? Yeah, he does too. Here he is at AT&T in Beverly Hills.

9. Spike Lee is always willing to make a statement. Here he is holding up his peace sign necklace while wearing a “Guns Kill” t-shirt in downtown Manhattan.

10. Rita Ora parties at a nightclub in West Hollywood as she put on for the people.

